Abbey Vocational School have progressed to the MacRory Cup Final after they defeated Southwest Colleges 0-12 to 0-10 in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Abbey will be the first Donegal side to contest the final of Ulster’s premiere schools competition since 1961.

The Donegal Town school will now play the winners of tomorrow’s clash between St. Patrick’s of Armagh and St. Patrick’s of Maghera.