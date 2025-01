Naomh Padraig have missed out on All Ireland Glory be the slenderest of margins as they were beaten 0-09 to 0-08 by An Ceathru Rua in the All Ireland Junior Club Final this afternoon.

A late, late score from the Galway club gave them the title in what was a cagey battle at Croke Park.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were at GAA Headquarters for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…