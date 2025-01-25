ESB update – Full restoration of power will take several days

Storm Éowyn Update: ESB Networks restore power to 366, 000 homes, farms and businesses: 402,000 remain without electricity supply

January. This is by far the worst storm experienced by ESB Networks both in terms of customers losing supply and the scale of damage across the network. Important Public Safety Message: We have been made aware of several instances of potentially very dangerous incidents where members of the public have unknowingly approached fallen electricity infrastructure. Fallen debris after a storm can prevent people from seeing hidden risks such as wires entangled into trees and branches. If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

The restoration time required for the storm response remains dynamic given the widespread and extensive damage to the network. Having restored power to 366,000 customers, we expect to restore power to a further 300,000 by Friday night, 31st January. For the remaining customers, these will progressively have power restored over the course of the following week. This will remain dynamic and weather conditions may impact on the restoration work.

Issued: 5:55pm on Saturday, 25th January 2025

As at 5:00pm (25th January), approximately 402,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power, ESB Networks teams have restored power to 366,000 customers since Friday afternoon.

Power restoration by all ESB Networks crews and partner contractors will continue late into the evening and will commence once again at first light tomorrow morning, and we expect to make good progress restoring supplies over the weekend and into next week, wind conditions permitting.

Estimated restoration times (ERTs) are being updated this evening and tomorrow and will be available to view on ww.PowerCheck.ie and updated as our work progresses. We advise customers to sign up for our “Keep me Notified” service for power outages on www.PowerCheck.ie to receive status updates directly.

It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank customers across the country who remain without power for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power.