Gardai have named a young man who died after a tree fell on his car during Storm Éowyn as 20-year-old Kacper Dudek.

An investigation is continuing into the incident which happened at Raphoe yesterday morning.

The N14 remains closed and local diversions are in place while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a full examination of the scene.

A Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to provided support to his family.