Donegal’s Mark English and Sommer Lecky both made encouraging starts to the 2025 season at an international meeting in the French city of Nantes

English clocked 1:46.48 as he was narrowly beaten by French athlete Yanis Meziane in 1:46.28 (see photo finish above. Photo: liveresults.fr).

Meanwhile, Sommer Lecky was third in the High Jump, with a leap of 1.78 metres behind second placed Fatoumata Balley of Guinea (1.82m), wand winner Heta Tuuri of Finland (1.85m).