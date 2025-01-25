Rugby: Letterkenny defeat Cavan in closely fought contest

Letterkenny defeated Cavan 24-22 in today’s Ulster Championship 2 clash in Cavan.
Two tries from Ralph Mealiff and one each from Cody Lafferty and Daf Green gave the Donegal side a much-needed victory in what was a closely fought encounter.
