Second weather warning issued for Donegal

A moderate wind warning has been issued for Donegal, as well Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The alert comes into effect at 11am tomorrow morning and will last until 9pm that evening.

Met Éireann are warning of strong and gusty winds and the potential of further damage to already weakened structures and trees and dangerous travelling conditions.

Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo are also under a yellow snow and ice warning from 8pm this evening until 9am tomorrow morning.

There will scattered snow showers becoming isolated overnight with icy stretches.