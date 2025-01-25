Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Second weather warning issued for Donegal

A moderate wind warning has been issued for Donegal, as well Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The alert comes into effect at 11am tomorrow morning and will last until 9pm that evening.

Met Éireann are warning of strong and gusty winds and the potential of further damage to already weakened structures and trees and dangerous travelling conditions.

Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo are also under a yellow snow and ice warning from 8pm this evening until 9am tomorrow morning.

There will scattered snow showers becoming isolated overnight with icy stretches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fallen Trees
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing today after Storm Éowyn

25 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

25 January 2025
000e2e97-800
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend the scene of Clonleigh road traffic collision

25 January 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued for Donegal

25 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Fallen Trees
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clean up operations continuing today after Storm Éowyn

25 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

25 January 2025
000e2e97-800
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend the scene of Clonleigh road traffic collision

25 January 2025
wind windy warning weather (1)
News, Top Stories

Second weather warning issued for Donegal

25 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-25 102602
News, Audio, Top Stories

528,000 properties remain without power in Ireland

25 January 2025
ice road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn heavy rain and wind replaced with snow and ice

25 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube