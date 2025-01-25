Serious questions over the future of South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen

The SDLP leader on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council says questions remain for Health Minister Mike Nesbitt around the future of emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Emergency general surgery was withdrawn from the hospital two years ago, with people in Fermanagh and South Tyrone being referred to Altnagelvin.

Earlier this week, Minister Nesbitt attended a meeting of council, but Cllr Adam Gannon says he answered very few questions, and provided very little information.

Cllr Gannon says this will lead to worse outcomes for patients, and doesn’t consider the potential for cross border cooperation………..

You can hear a longer discussion with Cllr Gannon here –