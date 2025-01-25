Storm Éowyn heavy rain and wind replaced with snow and ice

Storm Eowyn’s heavy rain and winds are being replaced with snow and ice.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Donegal overnight, with icy stretches and snow showers leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Fallen trees and debris have been hampering traffic movement around the county, following destructive winds.

Donegal County Council crews will be out over the weekend clearing roads, but officials say it will be well into next week before all the necessary work is completed.

Another storm is approaching the country from Spain, bringing wet and windy conditions for tomorrow and Monday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather has the outlook for the country for rest of today: