Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 26/01/25

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
Brian McCormick Premier Division
Gweedore Celtic 0 vs 1 Fanad United
Temple Domestic Appliances D1
Castlefin Celtic 0 vs 3 Donegal Town
Glenea United 1 vs 0 Lagan Harps
Gweedore United 2 vs 4 Ballybofey United
Lifford Celtic 2 vs 3 Cranford FC
Milford United 2 vs 0 Cappry Rovers
Donegal Physiotherapy D2
Dunkineely Celtic 4 vs 1 Curragh Athletic
Kerrykeel 71 6 vs 0 Deele Harps
Whitestrand United 2 vs 2 Convoy Arsenal
Ulster Cup
Bonagee United 0 vs 1 Cockhill Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 vs 2 Kildrum Tigers
Letterkenny Rovers 3 vs 0 St Catherines FC