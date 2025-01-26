eir continuing recovery operation following Storm Éowyn

eir is continuing its recovery operation in the wake of Storm Éowyn.

Since Friday, they have restored fixed and broadband services to 110,000 homes and businesses, while service has been restored to more than 500 mobile sites in the same period.

Currently it is estimated that 94,000 homes and businesses customers remain without broadband.

In terms of outages and faults, the northern half of the country continues to be the most impacted, particularly in the Midlands, West and North West.

Throughout the weekend eir’s network team has prioritised making safe poles and overhead lines, maintaining communications connectivity for essential services, and restoring the core and mobile network, with staff and partners teams working across the country throughout as part of a major storm response operation.