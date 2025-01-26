Reaction: Manager James Daly on Donegal’s Draw

“We know we’ve a lot to work on,” said James Daly, following his first game in charge of the Donegal ladies team.

Donegal took on Clare in the first round in the Division Two Lidl National League.

The game ended in a 1-4 to 0-7 draw with Donegal receiving one point on the table.

It was captain Roisín Rodgers who secured a draw for Donegal with a last minute point.

Daly now turns attention to Westmeath who Donegal take on in next week’s clash.

Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher spoke with James Daly…