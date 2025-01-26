Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Reaction: Manager James Daly on Donegal’s Draw

“We know we’ve a lot to work on,” said James Daly, following his first game in charge of the Donegal ladies team.

Donegal took on Clare in the first round in the Division Two Lidl National League.

The game ended in a 1-4 to 0-7 draw with Donegal receiving one point on the table.

It was captain Roisín Rodgers who secured a draw for Donegal with a last minute point.

Daly now turns attention to Westmeath who Donegal take on in next week’s clash.

Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher spoke with James Daly…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

ESB restores power to 490,000 properties in Ireland

26 January 2025
Michael D Higgins
News, Top Stories

People walk out of President’s speech marking Holocaust Memorial Day

26 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

26 January 2025
eir_logo_2015_web_1
News, Top Stories

eir continuing recovery operation following Storm Éowyn

26 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

ESB restores power to 490,000 properties in Ireland

26 January 2025
Michael D Higgins
News, Top Stories

People walk out of President’s speech marking Holocaust Memorial Day

26 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

26 January 2025
eir_logo_2015_web_1
News, Top Stories

eir continuing recovery operation following Storm Éowyn

26 January 2025
blood donation
News, Top Stories

Irish Blood Transfusion Service issues urgent donation appeal

26 January 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed on Donegal roads tomorrow morning

26 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube