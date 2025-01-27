Donegal Fire Service issue advice for those still without power and heat

Donegal County Council has advised residents experiencing power outages due to Storm Eowyn to prioritise safety when using alternative heating and lighting.

If using generators, operate them outdoors in well-ventilated areas, away from building openings.

Before using stoves or fireplaces after a period of inactivity, have chimneys inspected and swept.

Maintain unobstructed ventilation in all rooms and when cooking with gas hobs, leave windows slightly open.

Never use portable gas heaters indoors.

Finally, install carbon monoxide detectors on every level and in rooms with appliances.

If the alarm sounds, evacuate immediately, leaving doors open, and call the emergency services.