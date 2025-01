Donegal County Council is examining the feasibility of reinstating the twinning arrangement between Letterkenny and Elizabethtown in Pennsylvania.

A request to do so has been received by the council in Elizabethown.

An online meeting is to take place between the two councils, with officials saying Donegal County Council must be satisfied that re-establishing the twinning arrangement will be beneficial.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle moved the motion ; he says it makes sense.