IFI to monitor Crana River following pollution incident



Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed its officers attended an incident near the Crana River in Buncrana on Wednesday night last, after a storage pond at a construction site nearby the Crana River breached, causing water containing sediment to flow into the river.

Samples taken at the site and downstream of the incident on Wednesday and Thursday are being analysed.

No fish kill occurred at the Crana River in relation to the incident, and IFI say they will continue to monitor the Co. Donegal site.