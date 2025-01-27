Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

IFI to monitor Crana River following pollution incident


Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed its officers attended an incident near the Crana River in Buncrana on Wednesday night last, after a storage pond at a construction site nearby the Crana River breached, causing water containing sediment to flow into the river.

Samples taken at the site and downstream of the incident on Wednesday and Thursday are being analysed.

No fish kill occurred at the Crana River in relation to the incident, and IFI say they will continue to monitor the Co. Donegal site.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sediment observed in Crana River, Co Donegal, on Wednesday January 22nd
Top Stories, News

IFI to monitor Crana River following pollution incident

27 January 2025
Maghery
Top Stories, Audio, News

Delay in requesting help from Europe in storm aftermath branded as ‘failure’ – MEP Mullooly

27 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested as search continues for gun in Dungannon

27 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Sediment observed in Crana River, Co Donegal, on Wednesday January 22nd
Top Stories, News

IFI to monitor Crana River following pollution incident

27 January 2025
Maghery
Top Stories, Audio, News

Delay in requesting help from Europe in storm aftermath branded as ‘failure’ – MEP Mullooly

27 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested as search continues for gun in Dungannon

27 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 January 2025
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with new issues in Inishowen and Letterkenny

27 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-27 104447
Top Stories, News

Business Park Road in Letterkenny to close from 11 to 12 while tree is removed

27 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube