Ward denied a meeting with the Taoiseach as he demands a long term plan to deal with storms

A Donegal TD says there needs to be more coordination between the government and Donegal County Council, with the expectation that there will be more Red storm warnings into the future.

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward says the council offered emergency accommodation to some on Thursday night, but it was done at the last minute, and only after he and others had spent several hours telephoning hotels themselves.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes he requested a meeting with the Taoiseach which has been denied, but pledged to keep pushing the government and the council for a coordinated, long term response…………

