Ward denied a meeting with the Taoiseach as he demands a long term plan to deal with storms

A Donegal TD says there needs to be more coordination between the government and Donegal County Council, with the expectation that there will be more Red storm warnings into the future.

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward says the council offered emergency accommodation to some on Thursday night, but it was done at the last minute, and only after he and others had spent several hours telephoning hotels themselves.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg  Hughes he requested a meeting with the Taoiseach which has been denied, but pledged to keep pushing the government and the council for a coordinated, long term response…………

 

You can hear that full discussion here –

 

 

Screenshot 2025-01-27 125054
Top Stories, News

DCC opens support helpline following Storm Éowyn

27 January 2025
Sediment observed in Crana River, Co Donegal, on Wednesday January 22nd
Top Stories, News

IFI to monitor Crana River following pollution incident

27 January 2025
Maghery
Top Stories, Audio, News

Delay in requesting help from Europe in storm aftermath branded as ‘failure’ – MEP Mullooly

27 January 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested as search continues for gun in Dungannon

27 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 January 2025
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with new issues in Inishowen and Letterkenny

27 January 2025

