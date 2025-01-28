Man injured during weekend assault in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault at Main Street, Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At approximnately 3.30, a man reported that he was standing outside a takeaway at that location when he was approached from behind by a group of males and females who proceeded to assault him. He sustained injuries as a result of the incident, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage from between 3am and 4am on that date is asked to contact Buncrana Gardai on 074-9320540.