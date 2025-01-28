Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We hear from Letterkenny Chamber President Claire McDonagh and CEO Toni Forrester over concerns that Donegal will no longer be represented at the Cabinet Table. They also are calling for a specific package from Government for the region. We also hear from a listener who is expecting a long wait for power to be returned:

We have the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai in ‘Community Garda Information. Later we get an update from Uisce Éireann on when water will return for Donegal residents and businesses without:

We hear of an event coming up in Letterkenny on Climate Change, David James drops into studio to discuss his new band and the year ahead and listener Mary Boyle tells how her airline expected her to travel to the airport during a red warning:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 January 2025
An Post New
Top Stories, News

Eight An Post centres in Donegal closed or facing delays following Storm Éowyn

28 January 2025
Lettermacaward Health Centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Reopening of Lettermacaward Health Centre widely welcomed

28 January 2025
drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Twice as many drug drivers arrested in Donegal compared to drink drivers

28 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 January 2025
An Post New
Top Stories, News

Eight An Post centres in Donegal closed or facing delays following Storm Éowyn

28 January 2025
Lettermacaward Health Centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Reopening of Lettermacaward Health Centre widely welcomed

28 January 2025
drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Twice as many drug drivers arrested in Donegal compared to drink drivers

28 January 2025
Garda-Logo
Top Stories, News

Animal scanner stolen from broken down vehicle in Kilcar

28 January 2025
ballybofey garda station
Top Stories, News

Golf clubs and a skateboard stolen from car in Ballybofey

28 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube