There’s calls for ESB to meet with members of Donegal County Council to identify possible weaknesses in the county’s electricity supply.

At its peak, during Storm Eowyn, 90% of properties in Donegal were without power.

It could be later this week before supply is restored to all areas.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says lessons need to be learnt from last week’s events.

He says part of that is working with ESB to ensure a more robust network in Donegal: