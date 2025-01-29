Former Donegal GAA player returns to Finn Harps

Finn Harps have made another signing. Joel Bradley Walsh is back with the club.

He came up through the club’s academy ranks, winning league and cup glory at U17 level before going on to captain the clubs U19 side. The defender made his senior debut against St.Patrick’s Athletic in June 2021 before moving on loan to Institute FC.

Following the conclusion of his loan, the Ballybofey local shifted his focus to Gaelic Football, lining out for Sean MacCumhaills and Donegal.

But he returned to soccer last year with Letterkenny Rovers but has now put pen to paper for Harps ahead of the new season which starts next month.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told club media, “We’re delighted to welcome Joel back to the football club and have him signed up for the coming season. He’s a young local lad who grew up on the terraces, was a fantastic player during his time in the Finn Harps Academy and knows what it means to the supporters.

Murphy continued: “He adds a bit of steel in that area of the pitch and is capable of playing in a couple of positions which is always a massive boost in this league. There will be a bit of a learning curve now with the jump in standard but I’m looking forward to working with Joel and I’m sure the fans will be delighted to see the return of one of their own.”