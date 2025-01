Police investigating a road traffic collision on Clooney Road, close to the Maydown Roundabout, in Derry yesterday morning are appealing for witnesses and information.

The collision, which was reported to police at approximately 10.50am and involved a black Audi Q5 and a White Mitsubishi. There were no reported injuries at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who was on the road and witnessed what occurred or has relevant footage which may assist the investigation to get in touch.