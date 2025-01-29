Gardai issue renewed appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of Shaun Duffy’s murder

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the murder of Shaun Duffy at Meenacross, just outside Dungloe, with gardai issuing a renewed appeal for information about the killing.

The 36 year old bachelor worked as an undertaker and as a mechanic He had an interest and involvement in motor racing and horse sales.

Shaun Duffy had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery on Friday, 28th January, 2005; it was his younger brother Kevin’s birthday and Shaun was there with friends and family.

After the pub, Shaun continued to socialise at his mother’s house in Meenacross and returned to his own home in Meenacross at approximately 2.30am.

He was attacked and fatally wounded in his home at Meenacross in the early hours of Saturday, and his body was discovered there shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.

Gardai say solving this murder continues to be a priority for them, and the investigation team at Milford Garda Station would like to thank those who have offered valuable information or assistance to the investigation to date.

They say with the passage of time, some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

Gardaí encourage anyone whom they may or may not have spoken to previously, to come forward.

Investigating Gardaí in Milford continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

They say any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.