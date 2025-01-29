Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardai publish video as part of a renewed appeal for information regarding West Donegal murder

Gardai in West Donegal have published a video as part of the renewed appeal for information  regarding the murder of Shaun Duffy 20 years ago today.

The video, which can be viewed below, has been published on their social media pages.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

House sealed off in Letterkenny following reports of discovery of human remains

29 January 2025
Community Response Map
Top Stories, News

38 community centres have responded to DCC call for help, with more signing on

29 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in Derry Magistrates Court on Drugs charges

29 January 2025
Ten T Draft
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ten-T CPOs to be issued in the coming months

29 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

House sealed off in Letterkenny following reports of discovery of human remains

29 January 2025
Community Response Map
Top Stories, News

38 community centres have responded to DCC call for help, with more signing on

29 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in Derry Magistrates Court on Drugs charges

29 January 2025
Ten T Draft
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ten-T CPOs to be issued in the coming months

29 January 2025
Rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to lobby Transport Minister for funding for rail link feasibility study

29 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-29 095056
News, Top Stories

Gardai publish video as part of a renewed appeal for information regarding West Donegal murder

29 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube