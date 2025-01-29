Gritters to treat winter maintenance routes this evening

All of the Donegal winter maintenance routes are due to be gritted from 8pm this evening.
It comes as temperatures are forecasted to go as low at -2 degrees overnight.
Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume that no road is ice free.
