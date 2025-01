The GAA have announced that Donegal’s rescheduled game against Kerry will be played on Saturday week the 8th February.

The match will throw in at 2.30pm at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and it will be live on Highland.

Jim McGuinness’s side play their first game of the new Division 1 campaign this coming Saturday evening, the 1st February in Ballybofey at 7.30pm.

We’ll also have that game live this weekend with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney.