Less than 250 premises supplied by Uisce Eireann still without water in Donegal

Uisce Éireann says crews have successfully returned water supply to more than 24,750 customers across County Donegal following the impact of Storm Éowyn. In a statement, they say less than 250 premises in Donegal remain without water today.

Efforts continue to restore water to the areas which includes a small number of customers in The Haw Lifford, and the Altor and Keelogues areas on the Frosses Inver Public Water Supply Scheme.

They stress that as the network refills and supplies return in the coming days in these areas customers may experience intermittent disruption or low water pressure.

Statement in full –

Less than 250 premises in Donegal remain without water today. Efforts continue to restore water to the areas which includes a small number of customers in The Haw Lifford, Altor and Keelogues areas on Frosses Inver Public Water Supply Scheme. As the network refills and supplies return in the coming days in these areas customers may experience intermittent disruption or low water pressure.

Following huge efforts, we can confirm that we have now deployed and installed generators at almost all of the plants, pumping stations and reservoirs where it is feasible to do so across County Donegal. Approximately 5,000 customers in County Donegal continue to be reliant on generators for their water supply.

Uisce Éireann is continuing to work closely with the ESB to prioritise the restoration of electricity supply to our assets that remain without power.

For some local areas, where feasible, we will work to tanker water directly to the reservoir or into the network to return to supply to customers.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan said that there is a continuing focus on working with the ESB to prioritise power restoration to treatment plants and pumping stations in impacted areas.

“We are working in co-ordination with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, the ESB and other agencies to ensure all available resources are being deployed to support the return of water supplies. We would like to thank all the agencies and contractors involved in helping us source and deploy generators; we now have these generators in place in nearly all locations where they can be deployed.

“Our priority now is to ensure the restoration of electricity to our plants and pumping stations that are running on generators or remain without power because connection to a generator is simply not possible. We would like to thank the ESB and their crews in particular for their ongoing support in prioritising these sites.

“We understand the impact that prolonged loss of water supply has on our customers. We are also providing additional supports for elderly and vulnerable customers, and we would encourage people to contact our customer care team at 1800 278 278 is additional support is needed.”

Damien is also reminding customers to continue to conserve water where possible in order to protect supply while the outages are resolved. There are some simple steps people can take to conserve their water, such as avoiding the use of water-intensive appliances during this time. To learn more about conserving water, visit www.water.ie/conserve.

Customers can stay informed about their local water supply by visiting www.water.ie, via Uisce Éireann’s X feed, @IWCare, or by signing up for our free text alert service via the website. Alternatively get in touch via our 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278.