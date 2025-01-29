Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 29th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 29th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 29th

29 January 2025
Gritters to treat winter maintenance routes this evening

29 January 2025
Family of jailed soldier apologise to councillor “tricked” into giving him a reference

29 January 2025
Charlie McConalogue takes up Junior Ministry role

29 January 2025
