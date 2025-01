A man in his 60s has died following a workplace accident in Ballyshannon.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at a premises in the town at around 1pm this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority has been informed and has attended the location.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.