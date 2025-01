The N14 Lifford to Letterkenny Road will remain closed for the remainder of the week between Whitecross and Feddyglass junctions.

20 year old, Kacper Dudek died after a tree fell on his car on that stretch of road during Storm Eowyn.

Diversions are in place via the Ballindrait to Raphoe route and from St Johnston to Rossgier.

An update on the reopening of the road is expected at the weekend.