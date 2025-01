Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair have been crowned All Ireland champions today.

The Donegal secondary school won the FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup Final title beating Sligo’s Coola Post Primary School 1-0.

The games only goal came ten minutes in and was scored by Aoibhinn Cassidy.

It was a good day all round for Ghaoth Dodhair who also won the FAI Schools Junior B Boys Ulster Cup.

In Wednesday final they beat Colaiste Oiriall 3-2.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair 1-0

