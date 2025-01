The Omagh Bomb Inquiry continues later.

Today’s session will hear about two toddlers who were killed in the blast, as well a woman who was pregnant with twins when she was killed.

29 people were killed in the Real IRA attack in Co Tyrone in August 1998.

Paloma lost her sister, 23-year-old Rocio, who was staying in Donegal at the time on a language exchange trip.

She’s given her thoughts about being in Omagh all these years on: