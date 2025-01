A formal investigation into the Royal Mail’s persistent letter delivery failure has been called for by MLA Padraig Delargy.

It’s after it has emerged that some letters are waiting up to 10 days to be delivered from Derry’s sorting office.

MLA Delargy says that there is a growing backlog which is impacting on medical appointments, financial information and other time sensitive information.

He says he has written to Ofcom and the Consumer Council calling for an investigation: