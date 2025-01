Sinn Fein are challenging the legality of appointing four super-junior ministers who will sit at Cabinet, with Deputy Pa Daly taking an action before the High Court.

He says the Constitution limits the number of government ministers to 15, and the presence of the junior ministers raises serious questions.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty backed the action, saying Sinn Fein will call the government out when they believe its actions are wrong………