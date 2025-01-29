Two arrested following Letterkenny bust

Gardaí in Letterkenny, seized suspected cocaine, cannabis, and cash during a search operation as part of Operation Tara.

The Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a property.

The seized drugs are estimated to have a street value of €2,800 for cocaine and €1,200 for cannabis.

Gardaí also recovered €1,900 in cash and £230 in sterling.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested and are being held at a Garda Station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.