Two arrested following Letterkenny bust

Gardaí in Letterkenny, seized suspected cocaine, cannabis, and cash during a search operation as part of Operation Tara.

The Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a property.

The seized drugs are estimated to have a street value of €2,800 for cocaine and €1,200 for cannabis.

Gardaí also recovered €1,900 in cash and £230 in sterling.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were arrested and are being held at a Garda Station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Two arrested following Letterkenny bust

29 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 29th

29 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to treat winter maintenance routes this evening

29 January 2025
Brian Tierney
Top Stories, News

Family of jailed soldier apologise to councillor “tricked” into giving him a reference

29 January 2025
