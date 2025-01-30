Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Burst water main affecting North Inishowen

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in North Inishowen.

Supply disruptions may affected Gleneely, Glengad, Carndonagh, Malin Head and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann is advising that works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.

Photo: James Connolly
Audio, News, Top Stories

McConalogue honoured to be Minister of State for Sport

30 January 2025
Break In Burglary
Top Stories, News

Sum of money and car keys stolen from house in Stranorlar

30 January 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
Top Stories, News

Burst water main affecting North Inishowen

30 January 2025
omaghbomb
Top Stories, News

Tributes to be paid today to more Omagh Bomb victims on third day of public inquiry

30 January 2025
