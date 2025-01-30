Burst water main affecting North Inishowen

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in North Inishowen.
Supply disruptions may affected Gleneely, Glengad, Carndonagh, Malin Head and surrounding areas.
Uisce Eireann is advising that works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.
