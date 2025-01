There’s calls for a substantial increase in the Winter Maintenance Allocation for Donegal.

Councillor Donal Coyle says with a large number of routes not included in Donegal County Council’s already at capacity Winter Gritting Programme, additional support from Central Government is vital.

Donegal County Council has agreed to raise the matter with the Transport Minister.

Councillor Coyle says given Donegal’s location, the colder weather is prolonged: