Gritters to treat some Donegal routes tonight

A number of routes on the Winter Maintenance Programme are to be gritted at 9 pm tonight in Donegal.

Donegal County Council is urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted from 9PM on Thu. 30/01:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town

BT: Buncrana Town Council