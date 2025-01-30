Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters to treat some Donegal routes tonight

A number of routes on the Winter Maintenance Programme are to be gritted at 9 pm tonight in Donegal.

Donegal County Council is urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted from 9PM on Thu. 30/01:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council

Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to treat some Donegal routes tonight

30 January 2025
rockytown signing
Top Stories, News

Contracts signed for 42 houses and 12 apartments at Rockytown, Buncrana

30 January 2025
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

CAO extensions granted on account of Storm Éowyn

30 January 2025
delargy assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

53rd Anniversary of Bloody Sunday marked in the Assembly by Foyle MLA

30 January 2025
