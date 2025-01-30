Gritters to treat some Donegal routes tonight

A number of routes on the Winter Maintenance Programme are to be gritted at 9 pm tonight in Donegal.
Donegal County Council is urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.
The following routes will be gritted from 9PM on Thu. 30/01:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council