Derry City and Strabane District Council says NIE representatives will attend Glenelly House in Plumbridge today, Thursday 30 January, for anyone in the Derg area that needs support and advice.

The reps will be there until 7pm this evening.

All the council’s leisure centres are open and available to anyone who requires a warm space, or to charge their devices, get a shower or get a hot drink.

Bottled water is also available at Derg Valley LC.