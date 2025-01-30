Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We get details of the new Affidea minor Injuries Clinic which has opened in Letterkenny and we also hear calls for the UN to make all information they have available on the death of Donegal Private Sean Rooney:

We discuss the upcoming reduction in speed limits and there’s details of a major 3 day New Build and Rebuild Exhibition taking place in Letterkenny this St Brigid’s Weekend:

We discuss the recent survey on the public’s attitude to sexual consent and reports of sexual violence, we hear of the damage caused to Killult in Falcarragh by the recent storm and we get news from a public meeting on the relocation of the Donegal Education Centre to Letterkenny: