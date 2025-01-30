Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We get details of the new Affidea minor Injuries Clinic which has opened in Letterkenny and we also hear calls for the UN to make all information they have available on the death of Donegal Private Sean Rooney:

We discuss the upcoming reduction in speed limits and there’s details of a major 3 day New Build and Rebuild Exhibition taking place in Letterkenny this St Brigid’s Weekend:

We discuss the recent survey on the public’s attitude to sexual consent and reports of sexual violence, we hear of the damage caused to Killult in Falcarragh by the recent storm and we get news from a public meeting on the relocation of the Donegal Education Centre to Letterkenny:

dungannon-court-house-4
Top Stories, News

Man due in court in Dungannon on gun charges

30 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 January 2025
jerry early
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC Fisheries Committee seeking meeting with incoming minister

30 January 2025
Glenelly House
Top Stories, News

NIE representative at Glenelly House in Plumbridge to offer advice

30 January 2025
