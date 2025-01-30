Sum of money and car keys stolen from house in Stranorlar

Investigations are continuing into a break in in Stranorlar earlier this week.
A residential property in the Letterkenny Road area was broken into overnight on Wednesday, between 1am and 7:30am.
A sum of cash and car keys were stolen.
Investigations are continuing into a break in in Stranorlar earlier this week.
A residential property in the Letterkenny Road area was broken into overnight on Wednesday, between 1am and 7:30am.
A sum of cash and car keys were stolen.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland