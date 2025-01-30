Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tributes to be paid today to more Omagh Bomb victims on third day of public inquiry

Tributes will be paid to more of the 29 victims of the Omagh Bombing on the third day of the public inquiry.

The hearings are examining if the Real IRA attack in August 1998 could have been prevented.

Today will hear about two of the victims who were working in the town that day.

Salon worker Debra-Anne Cartwright, evacuated the premises and walked down Market Street when the bomb was detonated.

Later, the inquiry will be told about 43 year old shop assistant, Geraldine Breslin, who was on her tea break and the sister of 18 year old, soon to be university student Gareth Conway, will also address the inquiry.

