Applications open for Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards 2025

Donegal County Council’s Culture and Creativity Team has announced the 2025 Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme.

Twenty-five awards of €2,000 each are available.

The scheme is open to Donegal-based community groups, organisations, and individuals for projects fostering engagement between communities and arts, culture, creativity, or heritage professionals.

Both first-time applicants and those with prior Creative Ireland involvement are encouraged to apply.

Projects can explore, share, preserve, or promote culture, heritage, creativity, arts, or technology in a variety ways, such as performances, workshops or research, with a key focus on public or targeted group engagement.

The initaive is Funded through the Creative Ireland Programme, supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Donegal County Council.

The deadline for applications is 4pm on Friday, 28th February.

Download Culture and Creativity Project Awards Guidelines‌ here guidelines_donegal-culture-creativity-project-awards-scheme_2025.docx

Apply Online at https://submit.link/3ks

or download and e-mail a Culture and Creativity Project Award Scheme Application Form 2025‌

donegal-culture-creativity-project-awards-scheme-2025-application-form.docx

Applications are welcome either online, using the application link above or by e-mail by completing the Word version of the application form.

There will be an online information session by the Creative Communities Engagement Officer, Daithí Ramsay, on Tuesday 18th February at 7pm. To register for it email creativeireland@donegalcoco.ie