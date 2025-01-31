Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deaths of the first two RUC officers to be killed in Derry recalled at Stormont

The first two police officers to be killed in Derry during the troubles have been remembered this week in the Assembly.

Sergeant Peter Gilgunn and Constable David Montgomery were shot as they drove up Creggan Hill on Thursday January 27th, 1972, just a few days before Bloody Sunday.

In the Assembly this week, DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said more officers could have been injured in the same attack, but the driver managed to get the car to safety.

Mr Middleton told the Assembly their stories may not receive the coverage that others’ do, but they should be remembered……….

