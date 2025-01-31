Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Sports Star Awards winners. Part One

More than 600 people attended the 2024 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards at a gala presentation function held in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The special guest was double European 400m champion David Gillick.

Also in attendance was the new Minister of State for Sport, Deputy Charlie McConalogue.

The award winners (part one) are listed below.

Athletics: Mark English, Finn Valley AC.

Boxing: Cahir Gormley, Illies GG ABC

Coach/Manager: Gavin Cullen. Cockhill Celtic.

Darts: Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin

Equestrian: Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Gaelic Football: Peadar Mogan

Gymnastics: Lilliane Becht. Citadel Gymnastics.

Hockey: Luke Witherow, Banbridge HC

Hurling: Liam Og McKinney. Burt.

Martial Arts: Valentin Ciobanu, Rillon Gracie Ireland, Letterkenny

Motorsport: Ryan MacHugh. Frosses

Special Athlete: Eoin Rooney, Sarah Bradley, Finn Harps LOI Down Syndrome Futsal Team: Anna Hennessy, Daniel O Reilly. David Crawford, Hughie Sweeney. Kealan Doherty, Lianne Kelly. Meg Carr. Shaun McCosker.

 

 

 

 

 

Top Stories

Print
Top Stories, News

Derry & Strabane Council to offer weekend support to those imacted by storm outages

31 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, January 31st

31 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man hospitalised following serious assault in Ballyshannon

31 January 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

HSE continues to prioritise vulnerable individuals in storm aftermath

31 January 2025
