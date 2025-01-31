Donegal Sports Star Awards winners. Part One

More than 600 people attended the 2024 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards at a gala presentation function held in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The special guest was double European 400m champion David Gillick.

Also in attendance was the new Minister of State for Sport, Deputy Charlie McConalogue.

The award winners (part one) are listed below.

Athletics: Mark English, Finn Valley AC.

Boxing: Cahir Gormley, Illies GG ABC

Coach/Manager: Gavin Cullen. Cockhill Celtic.

Darts: Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin

Equestrian: Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Gaelic Football: Peadar Mogan

Gymnastics: Lilliane Becht. Citadel Gymnastics.

Hockey: Luke Witherow, Banbridge HC

Hurling: Liam Og McKinney. Burt.

Martial Arts: Valentin Ciobanu, Rillon Gracie Ireland, Letterkenny

Motorsport: Ryan MacHugh. Frosses

Special Athlete: Eoin Rooney, Sarah Bradley, Finn Harps LOI Down Syndrome Futsal Team: Anna Hennessy, Daniel O Reilly. David Crawford, Hughie Sweeney. Kealan Doherty, Lianne Kelly. Meg Carr. Shaun McCosker.