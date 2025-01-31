Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Harps’ top scorer last season joins Irish League club

Finn Harps’ top scorer last season, Success Edogan, has put pen to paper to sign for Irish League side Ballymena United.

Edogun’s previous clubs include Treaty United and Athlone Town.

Success (23) scored 12 goals for the Donegal club last season.

Ballymena manager Jim Ervin stated: “We’re really looking forward to him coming in, joining the group and hopefully he can make his time here a ‘success’.”
Success added: “As a striker I’m always trying to score goals and help the team as much as I can.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water main in Twin Towns

31 January 2025
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to write to FG and FF leaders to remind them of their commitment to review DCB scheme

31 January 2025
Presidential Awards
Top Stories, News

Two Donegal recipients of Presidential Distinguished Service Award

31 January 2025
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Man in 70s shot by masked men in Coleraine

31 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water main in Twin Towns

31 January 2025
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to write to FG and FF leaders to remind them of their commitment to review DCB scheme

31 January 2025
Presidential Awards
Top Stories, News

Two Donegal recipients of Presidential Distinguished Service Award

31 January 2025
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Man in 70s shot by masked men in Coleraine

31 January 2025
Candle
News

Two men killed in crash in Co Carlow

31 January 2025
Letterkenny skyline
Audio, News, Top Stories

North West City Region cannot be left behind any longer – Cllr McMonagle

31 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube