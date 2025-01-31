Harps’ top scorer last season joins Irish League club

Finn Harps’ top scorer last season, Success Edogan, has put pen to paper to sign for Irish League side Ballymena United.

Edogun’s previous clubs include Treaty United and Athlone Town.

Success (23) scored 12 goals for the Donegal club last season.

Ballymena manager Jim Ervin stated: “We’re really looking forward to him coming in, joining the group and hopefully he can make his time here a ‘success’.”