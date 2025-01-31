Homeless figures see a marginal decrease in Donegal



14,864 people were in emergency accommodation in December across Ireland, including 4,510 children.

It’s down from November’s total of 15,199 which was a new record.

The numbers released by the Department of Housing does not include rough sleepers and the hidden homeless.

Homeless figures in the North West region have seen a marginal decrease for the month of December.

There were 157 adults seeking emergency accommodation, one more that the month previous.

60 of those were based in Donegal, a fall of 3% from 62 in November.

19 families accessed homeless services in the North West, three less the month before.

There were 47 dependent children, down 6% from 50 in the last report.