HSE continues to prioritise vulnerable individuals in storm aftermath

The HSE says community health services are prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable individuals in the wake of Storm Éowyn.

Wellbeing checks are being conducted with existing home help and personal support service users.

Assistance is available for queries regarding medical equipment such as electric beds, mattresses, hoists, and oxygen and home help teams will continue home support visits.

Concerns about medically vulnerable individuals affected by power outages should be communicated to GP services, local HSE Health Centres, or Public Health Nurses.

More information:

HSE West North West response to communities impacted by Storm Éowyn

31 January 2025

In the aftermath of Storm Éowyn, many communities in the west and north west remain extremely challenged by power outages and lack of access to water. The priority for our community health services at this time is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable people who may need extra support at this time.

We are carrying out wellbeing checks with existing service users of home help and personal support through our Primary Care and Older People divisions, Public Health Nursing and community Social Work departments. We can assist with queries on existing medical equipment, electric beds, mattresses, hoists and oxygen for people who may need them.

Our home help teams will continue to deliver home support visits over the coming period.

If anyone has any concerns about a medically vulnerable person who is impacted by power outages we would ask them to please make contact with GP services and also their local HSE Health Centre or Public Health Nurse and assistance will be provided.

Local Primary Care services have liaised with all GPs in the region to ascertain any difficulties being experienced by them as a result of the storm impacts. Thankfully many GPs are in a position to provide a full service to their patients at present following the resumption of power in their localities. Efforts are continuing to support those who are still without electricity, water or internet by seeking to provide alternative accommodation in HSE owned premises, where it is possible to do so. Some GPs have been relocated to HSE premises to allow them to deliver safe services.

This support will continue until all practices are in a position to resume a full service from their own premises.

Out of hours GP services will be operating as normal this bank holiday weekend across the north west. Find out about out of hours GP services here.

In our hospital Emergency Departments we are seeing an increase in low acuity presentations leading to social admissions. Some of these patients do not require acute care but have become vulnerable due the conditions at home. Additionally, hospital bed capacity is affected by delayed discharges due to the storm.

We are reminding the public that Emergency Departments are for life threatening emergencies. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or GP Out of Hours service, in the first instance.

Emergency Response Hubs (Community Hubs) have been set up by Local Authorities in partnership with local community groups and businesses to assist people with basic needs such as water, hot food, phone charging, broadband access. Some may include shower and clothes washing facilities.

Please see links to further information below: