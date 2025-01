Cannabis and crystal meth worth €41,000 was seized from a home in Letterkenny yesterday.

A man was arrested as a result.

Gardaí carried out the search as part of an investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs under Operation Tara.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,500 and methamphetamine worth €10,500 were confiscated.

The man his 30s is detained at a garda station in the county and is due to appear in court next month.