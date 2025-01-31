Man in 70s shot by masked men in Coleraine

A man in his 70s has been shot in Coleraine after a group of masked men broke into his home last night.

The man was shot five times in the arms and legs during the incident in the Ballygallin Park area shortly before 8pm.

He also sustained injuries to his head and torso.

He was transferred to hospital. Police have described his injuries as non life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Lavery says it’s absolutely appalling that an elderly person should be attacked in their own home in this way. They added that there is no place in society for vigilantism.

Investigations are at an early stage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police.