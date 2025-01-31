North West City Region cannot be left behind any longer – Cllr McMonagle

A Donegal County Councillor has warned that the North West City Region cannot be left behind any longer.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is seeking an urgent meeting with the Minister for Local Government, James Browne to lobby him to recognise the North West City Region within the National Planning Framework, to further strengthen the role of Letterkenny as a key Regional Growth Centre and prioritise critical infrastructure for the region as well as establish a dedicated Economic Taskforce.

Donegal County Council has agreed to request a meeting with Minister Browne.

Councillor McMonagle says the lack of investment in the North West needs to be reviewed once and for all: